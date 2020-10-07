Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Doubts 8K Gaming Will Ever Be ‘Standard’

With the release of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X confirmed for next month, these new consoles will effectively begin the mainstream ushering-in of 4K gaming as something of ‘the new standard’. There is, however, going to be something of a problem here for a number of consumers. Namely, not everyone owns a 4K TV and, while the consoles will still happily run on a standard HD display, you’re clearly not going to get the best out of it there. In other words, in terms of consumers, the console market is perhaps a little ahead of the home TV curve here.

Talking about what the future may potentially hold, however, Microsoft’s Xbox Chief Phil Spencer has said that while we are on the advent of popularizing 4K console gaming, he has his doubts that 8K will ever hit the mainstream market.

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Doubts Over 8K Console Gaming

In a report via TechSpot, while Phil Spencer is clearly more than a little optimistic about the visual quality of gaming on the Xbox Series X, he believes that even the next next-gen consoles (and specifically consumers) may not be ready to transition over to 8K resolutions.

“The display capabilities of devices are not really there yet. I think we’re years away from 8K being—if it ever is—standard in video games,”

What Do We Think?

As we noted above, there is a fair point to be raised that many people have only recently transitioned to ‘HD 1080p’ televisions and even less have purchased 4K because, without paying a premium, there’s honestly not much benefit to be had out of it at the moment. I only purchased a 4K TV because I needed a new one and wanted a little future-proofing. Put simply, I’ve watched very little on it in 4K since though!

With that being said, however, we’re more than confident that 8K console gaming will become a ‘standard’, but we would at least concede that Phil Spencer is entirely correct in his assertion that it’s a long way away. Quite frankly, if it does happen, we’re probably looking at it being at least 8 years from now and potentially longer! – Make no bones about it though, it will happen!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!