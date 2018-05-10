Middle-Earth: Shadow of War DLC Desolation of Mordor Arrives

The Fight for Middle-Earth Continues

J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings fans have a new reason to celebrate. While waiting for Amazon‘s new TV series based on the classic fantasy books, they can pass the time playing the latest DLC for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Called the Desolation of Mordor, it is a story DLC which takes Baranor, Captain of the fallen city of Minas Ithil through the Eastern Deserts of Lithlad.

Since Baranor is merely a mortal without a Ring or Power, he cannot cheat death or dominate any Orcs he encounters. Instead, he has to ally with the Dwarven hunter Torvin. Luckily, Torvin is a master of ancient technologies so he is a worthy companion.

What New Content is Added with this DLC?

Play as Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city’s demise, in a new story expansion where players can command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East.

Unite with Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter, to craft powerful new combat gear, including the shield, gauntlet, grapple and kite.

Fight to survive in Mordor as a human without the power of a Ring or a wraith to cheat death in a new rogue-like campaign mode.

Fight alongside new friends and allies in the form of human Mercenaries with new Command options.

Complete a host of new outpost missions and overthrow the imposing Marauder fortress of Shindr‚m.

Face new enemies, including the mythical Were-wyrms.

Play as Talion in the new region of Lithlad, expanding your main story campaign to experience all new Shadows of the Past missions as well as Conquests, Sieges, and Vendettas.

Unlockable Baranor character skin for the main story campaign.

How Much is the Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion?

The expansion by itself costs £15.99 (the base game is a requirement). However if you have the Gold Edition, this expansion DLC is free.