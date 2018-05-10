Middle-Earth: Shadow of War DLC Desolation of Mordor Arrives
Ron Perillo / 40 mins ago
The Fight for Middle-Earth Continues
J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings fans have a new reason to celebrate. While waiting for Amazon‘s new TV series based on the classic fantasy books, they can pass the time playing the latest DLC for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Called the Desolation of Mordor, it is a story DLC which takes Baranor, Captain of the fallen city of Minas Ithil through the Eastern Deserts of Lithlad.
Since Baranor is merely a mortal without a Ring or Power, he cannot cheat death or dominate any Orcs he encounters. Instead, he has to ally with the Dwarven hunter Torvin. Luckily, Torvin is a master of ancient technologies so he is a worthy companion.
What New Content is Added with this DLC?
- Play as Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city’s demise, in a new story expansion where players can command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East.
- Unite with Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter, to craft powerful new combat gear, including the shield, gauntlet, grapple and kite.
- Fight to survive in Mordor as a human without the power of a Ring or a wraith to cheat death in a new rogue-like campaign mode.
- Fight alongside new friends and allies in the form of human Mercenaries with new Command options.
- Complete a host of new outpost missions and overthrow the imposing Marauder fortress of Shindr‚m.
- Face new enemies, including the mythical Were-wyrms.
- Play as Talion in the new region of Lithlad, expanding your main story campaign to experience all new Shadows of the Past missions as well as Conquests, Sieges, and Vendettas.
- Unlockable Baranor character skin for the main story campaign.
How Much is the Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion?
The expansion by itself costs £15.99 (the base game is a requirement). However if you have the Gold Edition, this expansion DLC is free.