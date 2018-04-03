Middle-earth: Shadow of War Update Removes Microtransactions

Too l

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Update

For many, Middle-earth: Shadow of War was a highly-anticipated sequel. I must confess I enjoyed the first game rather a lot. Yes, it was a little bit limited and repetitive, but overall it was a fun experience. The latest game, however, brought little else other than scorn.

People enjoyed the massive development of the Nemesis system but felt betrayed that so much of it was underpinned by grinding. Worse still was the shortcut of microtransactions. As we can see in the recent Star Wars Battlefront 2 release, rarely do these appeal to the fanbase of a game.

Well, it seems that the developers have finally listened. In a report via DSOGaming, an upcoming free update to Middle-earth: Shadow of War will remove the aforementioned microtransaction system. The real question is though, is this too little too late?

Too little too late?

In a statement, the developer Monolith has said:

“While purchasing Orcs in the Market is more immediate and provides additional player options. We have come to realize that providing this choice risked undermining the heart of our game. The Nemesis System. It allows you to miss out on the awesome player stories you would have otherwise created, and it compromises those same stories even if you don’t buy anything. Simply being aware that they are available for purchase reduces the immersion in the world and takes away from the challenge of building your personal army and your fortresses. In order to fully restore the core promise of the Nemesis System, we’ll be permanently removing Gold, War Chests and the Market from Shadow of War.”

Personally, though, I can’t help but feel that this all comes as much too little far too late. I haven’t bought this game, specifically because of the microtransaction system. The game is dated enough now as well that I don’t even feel the need to buy it anymore. Sure, I might be tempted with a decent Steam sale, but for me, I simply see no point in playing this anymore. Regardless of whatever they do now, it’s spoilt for me.

What do you think about this? – Let us know in the comments!