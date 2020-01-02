So, Christmas and New Year are over! Time to return to the drudgery of January where the weather is cold and (unless your birthday falls in this month) you have very little to look forward to. Well, perhaps with the exception of your desperately needed paycheque at the end of the month.

If you have been occasionally checking out your social media, however, you’ll have noticed that I’ve been doing my best to keep you entertained and informed during this admittedly dry-spell in the tech world with a Christmas themed Mikes Rant.

Well, sadly, this will be the last of them. Well, until next year anyway. If you did miss any of them though, I’ve compiled them all here for you to check out and peruse at your leisure!

Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – A Round-Up Of The Rants!

So, here you go, in the order that they were published, a round-up of the rants from Christmas/New Year 2019!

May I take this opportunity to thank you all for checking out eTeknix over the Christmas and New Year period. I hope my (not always serious) content has made the lul in the tech-news a little more pleasurable for you and I look forward to seeing you again occasionally through the year in my ‘Mikes Rant’ posts and, of course, when this all kicks off again in December 2020!

On the positive side, with CES 2020 just days away, you don’t need to worry about tech news. Things are about to ramp up into ultra-high gear! So be sure to check out our website for all the latest news directly from Las Vegas!

