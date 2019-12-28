Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – Craziest News From 2019!

As you might expect, there’s more than a few crazy stories we cover over the year that while not always specifically tech-related, are just too mad to ignore! There has led to something of a saying in the eTeknix offices, if it’s a bit mad, give it to Mike! I am, of course, always happy to oblige!

Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – The Craziest News of 2019

Well, in the spirit of the season, I’ve had a dig through our 2019 news archives and have dug up some of the most weirdest and wonderful stuff seen this year! Let us, therefore, revisit some of the maddest news we’ve encountered in 2019! Strap yourself in, this is going to be a bumpy ride!

Harry Potter Mobile Game Gives Directions to ‘Adult’ Club

Earlier this year saw the launch of the highly-anticipated mobile game ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’. While I never played it myself, I understood that the basic gist of it was something of a reskin of Pokemon Go where you’re encouraged to visit certain locations to collect spells.

Well, in this instance, one of the aforementioned locations just happened to be a pole dancing club in London. A location where, in fairness, you may be able to legitimately meet ‘Moaning Myrtle’. Albeit, one who is far more obliging than the books ever suggested. Oh my!

You can read more about it via the link here!

Nvidia 2090 Graphics Card

One of the most elaborate (and best) April Fools jokes undoubtedly has to be awarded to the YouTube channel ‘Captain NA‘ who revealed a ‘break-down’ of his Nvidia 2090 graphics card.

Now, of course, this was fake. The video was so well done, however, that it did at least have a few people scratching their heads wondering if they’d missed a memo somewhere. For the amount of leg-work put into this prank, however, he wins a ‘brilliantly crazy’ award from me!

You can watch his video below and read our article about it here!

Alternative, you can see how meanspirited Microsoft was about ‘April Fools’ via the link here!

Big Rigs Over the Road Racing Game to be Remastered

In something that would seem like an excellent April Fools joke, it seems that one of the worst games ever released is getting a remaster. Yes, Big Rigs Over the Road Racing!

Admittedly, while the ‘remaster’ didn’t make it’s 2019 release date, it is (as far as we can tell) still under development. Will it be as bad as the original though? We can’t wait to find out!

You can read more about it via the link here!

Chinese Retailers Bypass Game Ban by Making Their Own Bootleg Covers

As you might expect, to get a game released in China isn’t easy. They do, after all, have a very stringent censorship system. What didn’t help matters even more so, however, was that for a 6 month period, their ‘games regulatory body’ was effectively shut down while they looked to implement a new system. Well, that and presumably arranging the firing squad for all of those in charge of the original one.

Where there’s a will, however, there’s always a way and Chinese retailers decided that the best way to get around the ban on ‘official’ game releases was to simply create their own box art and sell them using a secret code name.

You can learn more about that here!

On a similar note, you can also learn why the Chinese game industry refers to CD Projekt Red (affectionately) as the ‘Dumb Polish Donkey’ here!

Iron-Man Suit Sets a New World Record

Late this year, the world record was broken by British inventor Richard Browning who achieved over 85mph in his ‘Iron-Man’ style jet-powered suit.

You have to see it to believe it, and even then you might still have your doubts! While we certainly give Mr. Browning a lot of kudos for this, it’s still one of the weirdest things we’ve seen in 2019!

You can read more about it via the link here!

Todd Howard Gets Sent a Box of Bobby Pins

You could write an entire article on why Fallout 76 was such a mess on release. One of the biggest issues surrounding the more practical aspects of the game, however, was the weight system.

One person, however, decided to take this to extreme measures by sending Todd Howard a box full of Bobby Pins to demonstrate how their real-world weight was entirely uncomparable to that in the game. The good news is that it worked and they have now changed accordingly!

You can read more about the ‘bobby pin incident’ via the link here!

