Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – Last Minute Gift Ideas!

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, so please put an Nvidia 2080 Ti in this old man’s hat! Yes, with the holidays just days away, the chances are that you have already gotten the vast majority of your Christmas shopping done. The chances, however, are also pretty good that you might fall into the category of shoppers who leave everything until the last minute.

Mike Rant – Christmas Edition – Last Minute Christmas Ideas

Now, if you’re anything like me, you absolutely detest the crowds that appear in shopping centers and cities when you’ve literally just ‘popped-in’ to grab a few last-minute items.

Fortunately, there are always online retailers who are happy to oblige and, if you act quickly, there are some great last-minute ideas you can still snag with a good chance of them arriving before Christmas.

Let’s take a look at what virtual Santa may have to offer you in the first post of Mikes Rant Christmas Edition 2019!

Nulaxy 3D Pen

A great idea for kids big or small, I must admit that while I don’t own a 3D printing pen, I’ve always secretly wanted to have a go with one. While many are available, few offer the extensive features seen here with the Nulaxy design.

With a price tag of £27.99, this is an ideal stocking filler!

You can check out the official Amazon product page via the link here!

LG 49UM7100PLB 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV

While LG may not be the least expensive TV brand around, I do honestly believe them to be one of the best for the ‘average’ consumer. Compared to other alternatives at similar prices, LG TVs just simply seem to offer amazingly bright, sharp and vivid colors.

Available for £349, I promise you this will not disappoint you!

You can check the official Amazon product page via the link here!

APEMAN Portable Mini Projector

Can’t quite stretch to the expensive of a 4K TV? Then have you potentially considered a projector?

The beauty of these products is that they can offer far more functionality than a standard TV and, of course, can project the image onto practically any smooth flat surface.

Although plenty of options are available, this design by APEMAN ticks most of the ‘things you want to see’ boxes and is available for just £79.99.

You can check out the official Amazon product page via the link here!

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU was one of the best sellers in the recent Amazon Black Friday sale and with good reason. Yes, it’s not current-gen, but it still offers a fantastic level of performance at a very wallet-friendly price. Hell, even I bought one!

Available at £123, although it’s not quite as cheap as it was during the sale, this is still a superb option.

You can check out the official Amazon product page via the link here!

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER EVO

Perhaps you might be looking to get a graphics card as a gift? In which case, in terms of bang for buck, it’s honestly hard at the moment to look past the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super.

Considering you can grab this ASUS model for just £349.99, yes, it’s not cheap, but I wouldn’t complain if I found this under the Christmas tree!

You can check out the official Amazon product page via the link here!

Etpark NO Handheld Console Retro Mini

Retro gaming is very big at the moment and there are few better alternatives to access it than to just buy a mini-system pre-loaded with hundreds of games.

While these types of systems are a dime a dozen (sadly, not literally), the Etpark No is undoubtedly one of the most popular and widely praised of them.

Available for £24.99, a quick check of the overwhelmingly positive review section should give you every indication you need that this is the one to pick!

You can check out the official Amazon product page via the link here!

Glow Bowl – Mikes Rant Budget Friendly Christmas Option!

Christmas is the season to be jolly and what could possibly be more festive than by giving your toilet the RGB light treatment.

Ok, so I’m not entirely being 100% serious with this inclusion, but at the same time, sometimes you just have to buy someone something and at just £8.99 you at least get the pleasure of seeing the recipient’s reaction when they open it!

You can check out the official Amazon product website via the link here!

Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – What Do You Think?

So, there you go, a bunch of gifts that (if you order today) have every chance of being on your doorstep in time for Christmas. With just a few days to go, however, you’re going to have to act quickly!

In regards to me, while you’re more than welcome to get me that TV, if you’re planning on sending me the toilet light, I’ll let you keep your money.

If you enjoyed Mikes Rant, you can check out more via the link here – Alternatively, for more of his Christmas related rantiness, check out the link here! They’ll be a new rant (nearly) every day between Christmas and New Year!