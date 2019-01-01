Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – A Round Up Of The Rants!

Mikes Rant – A Round Up Of The Rants!

Well, Christmas and New Year is over. Did you get some nice presents? Had a nice bit of time off from work to relax? Well, sadly, bringing you back to reality for a second, the new year is upon us and it’s time to take it on all over again.

As you may have noticed though, I’ve been busy ranting here since before Christmas working hard to bring you a slice of fun every day. Ok, well not exactly working hard. In all honestly writing isn’t so difficult when I’m really on one of my mad tangents!

Just in case you missed any of them though, here is a round up of the Mikes Rant Christmas Editions 2018!

The Rants!

We do also have our annual eTeknix Christmas message. One that is very non-ranty which you can read in the link here!

Thanks For Sticking With Me!

I’ve been writing my rants since the start of the year and it’s certainly been a fun opportunity to try and pass on some of my thoughts on topical points. Ranting aside, I hope you’ve had fun reading them and we can all look forward to some more rants throughout 2019!

Have some anime goodness as my way of saying thank you!

Disclaimer

Mikes is a miserable sod at the best of times and may not necessarily be experiencing the love and forgiveness of the Christmas Season – As such, please note that Mikes Rant is an opinion piece and we at eTeknix as a whole may not (and probably don’t) agree with him!

