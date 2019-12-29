Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – The 5 Tech Winners Of 2019

We have seen a lot of amazing tech products released throughout 2019, but (as often is the case) some brands have gone well beyond my expectations for what they have managed to achieve. So, in this very festive edition of Mikes Rant, I’ll take a look at some of the tech companies and/or products that have impressed me the most this year.

So, for this topic, I’m going to have to start a little earlier than usual with my disclaimer. The companies and products I’m going to list are entirely my own opinion. You may agree, you may disagree, but the key point is that my colleagues would probably not produce this exact list themselves. So, if you don’t like what I say, don’t go moaning to them, ok?

So, now that the awkward parts out of the way, let’s take a look at the companies and tech that’s impressed me the most in 2019.

AMD – Processors and Graphics Cards

It’s really hard to put into words just how far AMD has progressed in just the last few years. The release of Ryzen back in 2017 gave them one of their best significant footholds in the processor market for over 10 years. Something that they capitalized further on with the release of the 2nd-gen CPUs last year.

2019, however, saw the transition to their 7nm node design with both the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors and also their (long overdue) 5700/XT graphics cards. So, how have these been received? Well, if the current market figures are anything to go by, consumers are loving both of them!

AMD is set to hold around a 30% CPU market share before the end of 2019 and, in terms of graphics cards, a slightly higher figure than that. While their graphics card figures have always been relatively decent (thanks most recently to their inexpensive 4XX and 5XX cards) the continued rise of their processor market (both in terms of home and professional use) is truly remarkable.

AMD is riding the crest of a wave here and, quite frankly, it’s leaving both Intel and (to a lesser extent) Nvidia rightly worried.

Nvidia ‘Super’

I must admit that when Nvidia first revealed its upcoming ‘Super’ varients of their 20XX range of graphics cards, I was skeptical. In so far as I could tell (in my Mikes Rant view), they were simply ‘watered-down’ version of the higher tier cards that seemed to merely be a cynical response to AMD’s 5700 XT. In other words, a release to just create a little bit more ‘wiggle’ room for Nvidia’s performance dominance.

Despite these rather cynical views, however, Nvidia surprised me. The ‘Super’ graphics cards are actually a very decent option for those looking for a solid level of improvement on the base models. For example, those who own a 1060 graphics card may find the performance benefits of the 2060 a little too minimal to really warrant the upgrade. The 2060 super, however, provides an excellent (and only moderately) more expensive option that provides you with real performance gains.

Thermaltake

At the risk of getting the ire of other manufacturers, please note that I didn’t make this choice lightly. Nor, for those more cynical amongst you, are Thermaltake paying me for the privilege of naming them here. Although they are welcome to if they wish.

When you look at component manufacturer brands of 2019, however, Thermaltake is, without a doubt, one of the biggest names that stand out. Between RAM, chassis designs, coolers, power supplies, keyboards and much more, the company has been releasing products left, right, center throughout 2019 and they are (nearly) all of the highest quality. I only say ‘nearly’ because I haven’t personally seen them all.

Just to give you a clue to how busy they have been, however, (as well how busy reviewing their products has kept us) you can check out the link here!

Nintendo

Despite the Nintendo Switch being nearly two years old now, Nintendo has landed onto a huge success here. Just how well has it done, though? Well, with around 10-15m units sold in just this year alone, despite releasing 4 years after the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch is set to likely beat it in total sales figures if not by the end of 2019, then certainly within the first couple months of 2020.

Nintendo is really throwing a lot of weight behind the Switch and it’s clearly evidence for all to see. Yes, the release of the next Xbox and PlayStation in late 2020 will likely be the effective ‘beginning of the end’ for the console, but you really have to credit Nintendo for capitalizing throughout 2019 on the lack of any ‘new’ competition.

Apple iPhone 11 – No, Mikes Rant hasn’t Gone Mad!

Ok, so this one is going to be a little contentious, but hear me out. There is a legitimate honest reason why I have chosen Apple or, more specifically, their iPhone 11.

Since (arguably) the release of the iPhone 7, consumer interest in Apple’s smartphones had been in a notable downward spiral. With its triple camera design, however, Apple has managed to make me a fan of at least this particular release.

Yes, admittedly, a camera isn’t exactly the most important nor biggest selling point of a smartphone. When you see an iPhone 11 camera in action, however, you begin to truly appreciate just how much of a substantial upgrade this is. Even when compared to the excellent quality seen in the iPhone X.

To put this into some content, my wife (an avid Apple hater) was tempted when recently upgrading her phone package to get an iPhone 11 simply because she was so impressed with the camera quality.

Is it innovative? No, not really. What is clear, however, is that it’s still very bloody good! Need proof? Check out the video below created using only an iPhone 11 Pro!

Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – What Do You Think?

Well, there are my picks, but what do you think? Which tech company, product or service has stood out for you the most in 2019? – Let us know in the comments!

