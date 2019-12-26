Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – Top 5 Games Of 2019

So, the top 5 games of the year? A contentious subject I know. I can already see some of you arming your keyboards to fire back at me about big names I missed or how I know nothing about gaming.

So, let’s start by being clear, this is my list! You may not like it, you may not agree with it, but you do have the comments section to throw your virtual vitriol all over my selection!

With Christmas upon us, however, who knows… Maybe you’ll take one of my recommendations on board for a late and great gift!

Mikes Rant – Christmas Edition – My Top 5 Games of 2019

So, I should start by pointing out that this list is in no particular order. It’s simply the top 5 games I’ve encountered or pumped the most hours into in 2019. In addition, I guarantee you I’ve played each and every one of these and they all get the Mikes Rant seal of approval!

So, let’s get this show on the road!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

If you’d have asked me a year ago if a Call of Duty game would ever make it onto a list of my favourite games of the year, I’d have called you crazy. The fact that the last one I genuinely enjoyed (until cheaters killed it) was Modern Warfare 2 should give you a firm indication of how far I thought the franchise had fallen.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare isn’t perfect. It is, however, without a doubt, one of the best first-person shooter releases of its type for quite some time and, as crazy as it sounds, I’m going to have to recommend it as one of the best games of 2019.

You can learn more about the game via the link here!

World of Warcraft Classic

Yes, I know, World of Warcraft isn’t new. In fact, it’s over 15 years old now. The re-release of WoW Classic has, however, against all my expectations, managed to get its hooks back into me and a lot of other people too.

Yes, I still begrudge paying £9.99 a month to play this, but I’m actually getting more than my moneys worth out of it (for the moment) and (in something that later expansions destroyed) it helped me remember why I loved this so much in the first place.

My only warning is to be careful, if you start playing WoW again it might have you back in its clutches once more!

You can check out the official WoW Classic website via the link here!

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Releasing really early in 2019 I think a lot of people have forgotten about the Resident Evil 2 remake and, as such, I worry that many others won’t throw this into their ‘game of the year’ lists when it so thoroughly deserves to be there.

The Resident Evil Remake was a huge gamble by Capcom. They entered the dangerous waters of attempting to give fans what they wanted and not only did they deliver (massively), but they also managed to exceed all expectations!

If there was going to be a ‘number one’ slot on my list, this would probably get it! – Roll on the Nemesis Remake!

You can check out the Steam Store page via the link here!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

A great Star Wars game made by EA? No, you’re not going mad nor have you traversed into a weird parallel universe. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had all the hallmarks of being, yet another, sub-par game pumped out under the EA flag of ‘mediocrity at best’ standards. In other words, prime material for a non-festive Mikes Rant. God help me though, but not only is it good, it’s genuinely great!

I can only presume that someone in management at EA must’ve cracked their head on the floor when they approved this. A single-player game that isn’t looking to gouge us for money at every opportunity?! It sounds mad, but not only is it true, but it’s also fantastic to behold!

You can check out the official website via the link here!

Total War: Three Kingdoms

The Total War franchise has often put many people off by being far too complicated for the casual gamer. Someone who plays Hearts of Iron, however, may well disagree with those sentiments. Total War Three Kingdoms, while still packing plenty of depth, however, is undoubtedly one of the best releases in the franchise for a very long time and very accessible to those either new or old to the series.

Don’t get me wrong, the campaign mode is amazingly convoluted with diplomacy being a genuine and longstanding feature. Preparing to wipe out your biggest rival? Then also be prepared for your closest ally to throw you under the bus!

Anyone who has played Dynasty Warriors will be familiar with the characters and ‘lore’ with an excellent RTS based combat and diplomacy system, you’ll always be staying up past your bedtime for one more turn!

You can check out the Steam Store page via the link here!

Mikes Rant’s Honourable Mention – Song of Horror

Had Song of Horror released around 3 years ago, it would’ve received a lot more attention than it has. Sadly, despite it being one of the most innovative horror games for at least the last year, it’s coming at a point where the ‘scary game’ trend is somewhat dying out.

It’s a difficult game to describe and, yes, it isn’t perfect by a long stretch. For a really low price, however, it’s one of the few horror games that I’ve really enjoyed simply on the merits that it’s tried to do something different and has achieved it to some solid degree of success!

You can check out the Steam Store page via the link here!

Games That Could’ve Made the List But Didn’t

So, there’s my list and I’ll acknowledge now that there are some pretty big omissions that many of you probably feel should be there. So, let me run through some of the more notable examples and I’ll tell you why they didn’t make my cut.

Death Stranding – 2 reasons, I’ve only played it for a little borrowing a friends copy and I’m waiting for the PC release in 2020 to go ‘full-blown’ with this.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – As much as I did enjoy it, it simply just wasn’t on that extra level of special for me.

Borderlands 3 – To paraphrase a quote I heard before ‘I feel that I should really like Borderlands, but no matter how hard I try, I just don’t’

The Outer Worlds – It might have made the cut if I’d had the time to really pump in the hours I’ve wanted.

Kingdom Hearts 3 – If this was a top 10, this would’ve probably been in it. Alas, it’s just 5.

Ni No Kuni Remastered – I love this game, but again, this was just swallowed up by a lot of better releases.

Man of Medan – Good? Yes. Inspired? No.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC Launch) – I couldn’t play this for until a week after launch day due to horrific bugs in the launcher. That pretty much screwed this getting on the list.

Mikes Rant – What Do You Think?

So, there we have it, my top 5 games of 2019, but what do you think? Did I miss out on something pretty big this year? Be sure to let me know in the comments!

If you enjoyed Mikes Rant, you can check out more of them here!

For his Christmas specific ranty rants, check the link here! – They’ll be a new rant every day over the Christmas and New Year holidays!

NB. Mikes Rant is an opinion piece and, as such, don’t be sending your hate mail to eTeknix.com – He doesn’t live here and even if he did we’d have kicked him out by this point!