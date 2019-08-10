Mikes Rant – WoW Classic is Great But Will Have Problems!

It has been a very long time now since I was finally able to successfully escape the clutches of World of Warcraft and, quite frankly, I have never looked back since. I’d have my fun for a very long time, but I started to dislike the direction the game was going in. Frankly, after killing the Lich King, I saw very little point playing afterwards.

When it was revealed that a ‘classic’ version was on the way, however, damn you Blizzard but you managed to get a single, but solid, hook back into me!

Since its announcement in November 2017, I have made it pretty clear that the release of a ‘classic’ version could go a long way into getting people back into a franchise that has been on life support for well over 5 years now.

So, with the launch of the ‘pre-launch’ demo version, I was finally tempted into paying for a monthly subscription (for the first time in 4 years) to see how it was. The short answer is, while it has potential, it is going to have some big problems!

Mikes Rant – WoW Classic is Good, but Imperfect by Design

I have to say that when I first booted it up, I was met with a lot of nostalgia. You see, I first starting playing World of Warcraft back in 2005. Not quite at the launch, but not long after either. It was, as a matter of fact, the first thing I bought after finally getting broadband. A whole 2mbps worth of it!

So, did this immediately give me some warm comforting feelings? Yes, it did. Having played the game for a couple of hours though, it did highlight one of the biggest problems this version will have. Put simply, World of Warcraft, as great as it was at the time, did improve significantly over time or, perhaps more accurately, the game began to hold your hand a lot more!

What do I mean by this? Well, playing World of Warcraft today, the game pretty much tells you what you’ve got to do, where you’ve got to go, what you’ve got to kill or collect and where you go from there. That didn’t exactly exist in the original game. You had to sometimes (with great scrutiny) really read the quest you were accepting. Even then, sometimes it was often quite hard to know exactly what you had to do. This led to many users having around 5-10 addons loaded into the game to try and make things simpler. Threat meters, quest helpers, party organisers, all things that Blizzard ended up largely introducing as part of the actual game.

In it’s most basic terms, while the franchise may have stagnated, its frankly a lot more fun to play now than it was then. I suspect, however, that many will have forgotten that fact!

Will It Be A Success?

The biggest issue in this regard is going to be players. As above, even I had to make some readjustments as my memory recalled how World of Warcraft used to be. Blizzard quite rightly said that a lot of people had rose-tinted spectacles regarding this game and, having played this now, I agree entirely.

I can, therefore, expect the following. For the first couple of weeks, the classic servers are going to be mobbed. That will, however, very quickly drop off as players (particularly those who came to the game more recently) will note just how clunky it used to be. I can’t see too many people being willing to wait until level 40 to get a mount anymore. Particular since newer versions now (pretty much) let you have one straight away.

Is this good enough to get me to take out a subscription for a few months? Probably. I have to say I am enjoying it again. Largely due to it throwing me back to a much simpler (if more challenging) time. I can, however, see a lot of people (having asked for this for years) suddenly realising, as Blizzard told them, that this might not have been everything they remembered it to be! – Sadly though, I suspect that’ll be the cause of its downfall.

WoW Classic will do alright and may even outlive or outperform the most recent version. It isn’t, however, the Messiah either.

WoW Classic is available to play now, with an active subscription, on demo servers. The full game will release on August 27th.

