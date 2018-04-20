Millions of Chrome Users Rely on Malware-Infected AdBlockers

Better double check your ad-blocker!

Add-blocking extensions are supposed to protect us from pesky, intrusive ads and malware. However, it appears that millions of Chrome users actually rely on extensions that are infected with malicious code. These extensions are actually clones of legitimate ad-blocking solutions, which have been renamed and infected with malware. The sad news is that it’s quite difficult to keep on top of the problem. That’s because it can take days for Google to review and remove the extensions from the store on account of trademark complaints.

Some of the most important ripoffs include Adblock Plus Premium and Adguard Hardline. As you can see, the names would help them with higher rankings as well. Overall, malicious ad blockers have found homes on about 20 million Chrome browsers, and that’s not a small number at all.

The malware itself.

Once the malware settles in, it starts collecting data on your browsing habits and other personal information. The server gathers the data then sends commands to your browser using a seemingly innocent image riddled with scripts. Best practice is to be very careful when installing an ad blocker these days. Look for trusted providers, and keep an eye out for any keyword stuffing in the extension’s description. If you have any doubts about a particular product, just look for another one that seems more trustworthy.

These days, it’s fairly easy to keep your PC clean with a bit of common sense and five minutes of research.