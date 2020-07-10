Mindshunter Zephyr – A Gaming Mouse With a Built-in Cooler

/ 15 mins ago
Mindshunter Zephyr

There are certainly more than a few unusual products out there in the world of gaming peripherals. Some useful, some bordering on pointless, but with the release of the Mindshunter Zephyr, we certainly have a curious creature here.

Coming with an in-built cooling system, this gaming mouse release should look to ensure that if you’re experiencing a bit of tension during your WoW raid or Call of Duty Warzone match, that your clicking hand will stay nice, cool, and dry!

Mindshunter Zephyr

Mindshunter Zephyr

Coming with an in-built cooling fan, the concept of the design largely sees an attempt to prevent you from getting sweaty hands. Now, this isn’t a problem I’ve ever experienced. In fact, I’m not sure I even know anyone who has once told me their hands get sweaty while gaming. If you do, however, have this problem, then the Mindshunter Zephyr might just be your perfect solution!

“A built-in, RGB lit fan comes with three intensity levels, but can also be switched off completely. It’s powered over the same USB cable so it doesn’t take up extra ports and we’ve made it super quiet. It’s angled at 45 degrees in the palm rest, engineered to deliver a cool breeze where and when you need it most.”

Mindshunter Zephyr

What Do We Think?

Offering over 400 IPS across the 100 – 16,000 DPI range and weighing in at just 68 grams, while it might initially sound like a bit of a novelty item to own, the more you check out the features, the more this presents itself as an actually very decent gaming mouse.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here! – Better still, if you want to buy the Mindshunter Zephyr, signing up for their newsletter can make it available for just $79!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Mindshunter Zephyr
