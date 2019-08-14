Minecraft Ditches High-Res Graphics Pack as ‘Too Demanding’

For many years now, the team behind Minecraft have been working on a super high-resolution graphics park for the game. Intending to move away from the rather crude presentation, the release was looking to implement a near realistic level of graphical representation.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, despite the project being in the works for several years, it seems that it has now officially been ditched. Why you ask? Well, apparently it was a little too ‘technically demanding’.

Minecraft Devs Ditch ‘Super Duper’ Graphics Pack

As you can see in the screenshot above, the release was promising to bring a level of graphics to Minecraft arguably beyond anything seen in even a modern AAA release. In announcing the cancellation, however, the team has said:

“Super Duper was an ambitious initiative that brought a new look to Minecraft but, unfortunately, the pack proved too technically demanding to implement as planned. We realise this is disappointing to some of you. There was a lot of enthusiasm for Super Duper from inside and outside the studio. But unfortunately, we aren’t happy with how the pack performed across devices. For this reason, we’re stopping development on the pack, and looking into other ways for you to experience Minecraft with a new look.”

What Do We Think?

It’s a pity that they were not able to see this through to completion. It was, clearly, a very ambitious project. One that would (arguably) make one of the crudest games look better than the best. As you can see in the video above, however, there are plenty of fan-made mods out there than you can download. Ones that make the Minecraft experience a little more visually impressive.

For this specific ‘super-duper’ version, however, it was a nice idea while it lasted! Sadly, however, somethings are too beautiful for this world!

What do you think? Are you disappointed that this isn’t going to get released? Do you think it all boiled down to technical limitations? – Let us know in the comments!