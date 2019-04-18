Minecraft Movie Plot and Release Date Revealed

Project Moving Forward After Several Stops and Restarts

The movie adaptation of Mojang‘s Minecraft has been plagued with production issues since the very beginning. It was first announced back in 2014 with Steve Carrell set to star. Back then, Warner Bros. wanted to build on the momentum of The Lego Movie‘s success.

The original launch date was June 2017, with Shaun Levy as the director. Scheduling conflicts however, forced Levy to leave in 2015. Unfortunately, he took the writers with him.

Rob McElhenney (of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame) was quickly announced as the replacement director. However, McElhenney pulled out, with the new writer Jason Fuchs in 2018. Most likely due to creative differences with Mojang, who has close control of the adaptation.

After McElhenney’s departure, Warner Bros tapped writer/director duo of Aaron and Adam Nee to completely re-work the project. Further pushing back the launch to May 2019. However, that would come to an end as well. Especially with the suicide of producer Jill Messick in 2018.

In fact, fans have begun to believe it may never come out at all. However, the latest official news about the film show that it may finally be moving forward.

When is the Minecraft Movie Coming Out?

According to Minecraft.net, the movie finally has a firm launch date of March 4, 2022. The website also reveals that Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist) is in the directorial chair.

Furthermore, the plot has been officially revealed as revolving around a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers.

“After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.”

Sounds simple enough. Now hopefully, no more stumbling blocks between now and 150 weeks until its release.