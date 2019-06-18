Minecraft Story Mode Costs $99.99 an Episode for Xbox 360

Minecraft Story Mode

In terms of the decline and fall for Telltale Games, there are few releases that sum this up better than Minecraft Story Mode. It followed the same formula which eventually drove the company into the ground. They bought the rights to an expensive franchise. Pumped out a mediocre game (which provided suitably mediocre sales). And then ran out of ideas as to what to do next! – Anyway, you look at this though, the chances are that in 2019 you have very little inclination to play this game. Let alone to do so on your Xbox 360.

Due to an end in licensing, however, (and general contract hell), a quirk has resulted in the Xbox 360 version of the game to go live on the Microsoft Store. Before you jump to get it though, it’s retailing for $99.99 an episode. Oh, the first one is free by the way! Lucky lucky you!

What Has Caused This?

The collapse of Telltale Games resulted in the effective cancellation of the contract with Mojang Games, the proxy owner of Minecraft since it’s overall purchase by Microsoft. With the contract ending, however, customers were advised to download all episodes before the 25th of June. Why? Well, if they didn’t they’d miss out entirely as they would be permanently removed afterwards.

To do this, the items had to be re-listed on the store so those with digital rights could download them. To deter anyone from actually buying the game, however, they have very deliberately set the price ridiculously high!

That’s Just Weird!

Yes, this might come across as more than a little bizarre. This is, however, sometimes the weird reality sometimes when contracts and deals come to expire. In a report via GamesIndustry, Microsoft has explained:

“From working with the Xbox 360 platform, the only solution to this situation is to re-list the downloadable content for purchase. So, to assist existing customers, all the downloadable Episodes for the two Minecraft: Story Mode titles are temporarily re-listed but, to deter new purchases, they will be re-listed at a very high price! The price shown is a real list price, please do not buy the content, if you do, you will be charged the amount shown. This is simply the only mechanism available to facilitate players being able to download their remaining episodes prior to servers shutting down.”

If you do, however, own an Xbox 360 (and presumably have either a very unhealthy Minecraft fetish or more money than sense) you can purchase the episodes via the link here! – In my opinion, however, this would be a greater waste of time than money!

What do you think? Did you ever play Minecraft Story Mode? Do you think it’s worth $99.99 an episode? – Let us know in the comments!