Minisforum’s EliteMini H13G – The World’s Smallest MiniPC

Minisforum, the leading innovator of mini PC products, has just released their another new product: the MINISFORUM H31G. This is their first mini PC adopting a discrete graphics card, and it is also the world’s smallest mini PC with a discrete graphics card.

Minisforum Elite Mini H31G is an ultra-small high-performance mini desktop pc that is specially designed for game enthusiasts and advanced content creators alike. Adopting the latest 9th gen Intel Core i5 9400F/i5 9500F/i7 9700F CPU with NVIDIA 1050ti discrete graphics card, it will be the best replacement for your clunky traditional desktop PC.

Minisforum’s EliteMini H13G

Only 1.4 liters compact body mini PC has the same powerful performance as the traditional PC. But almost 25 times smaller than it! Super space-saving design! Don’t be fooled by its ultra-small size, it’s a pro-gaming and creating desktop computer that comes with the latest 9th gen Intel Core i5 9400F/i5 9500F/i7 9700F CPU with NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti discrete graphics card, maximum TDP up to 150W.

Featuring a cutting-edge design, it can deliver 6/8 cores, 6/8 threads, and up to 9MB/12MB of cache memory. Turbo frequency of up to 4.4GHz/4.7GHz. In addition, with up to 30% higher performance versus previous-generation processors, you can seamlessly multitask with efficiency on Minisforum H31G desktop mini.

Power & Performance

Minisforum H31G desktop mini packs an unprecedented amount of power in an unthinkable amount of space. therefore the cooling system is very important. Specially engineered 4 copper pipe heat sinks and 2 astonishingly quiet fans to cool the processor and graphics card, In addition, you can adjust the fan speed in the bios.

With the built-in dual-channel DDR4 controller running at 2133/2666MHz, it will support up to 64GB of memory in total and delivers up to 42GB/s of memory bandwidth. That’s 50% more bandwidth and 40% more energy efficiency than DDR3 technology. All of these optimized designs let you fly through even the most compute-intensive tasks in no time. H31G support 4 different types of storage expansions — 2.5-inch hard disk drive (HDD), M.2 SATA solid state drive (SSD), PCIe x4 NVMe solid state drive (SSD up to 2TB) or TF Card Slot. So whether the larger storage capacities or faster data access speeds, you can mix and match between HDD and SSD to better suit your needs.

Minisforum H31G gives you super fast wireless connectivity, thanks to its Intel Wi-Fi 6 card. With the 802.11ax dual band Wi-Fi, it will reach up to 2.4Gb/s wireless transfer rate. This is around 3 times faster than 802.11ac and 9 times faster than 802.11n, so you can enjoy faster and more stable Internet connections anywhere, anytime.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Minisforum EliteMini H31G is available to order now for the price of $399.00, – For more information on the details and specifications of this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!