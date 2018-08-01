Mio’s MiVue 7 Series Dash Cams Do More Than Record Video

Mio‘s MiVue 7-series of premium dash cams are available, and they do more than record video. They help keep drivers safe and protected while at the wheel. With display screens of 2.7” and packed full of safety features, the driver’s wellbeing is its first concern. Features include Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), and Fatigue Alert,

MiVue 7-series

The MiVue 7-series has a large list of models: The Mio MiVue 731, 733, 751, 752, 766, 786, 788 and 792 dash cams. All of them offer crystal-clear video quality as well as real-time video back up capabilities. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled devices automatically back up event videos by uploading them to mobile phones. That is handled via the MiVue app, thus allowing users quick and easy access to videos.

You can even share your drive with friends and family via Facebook live-stream, keeping you connected for when you need it most.

Video Recording

Users can add a microSD card with up to 128GB to the MiVue 7-series. When you want to download the recorded videos, you don’t even need to remove the card. The video is automatically backed up onto a phone in real time.

Simply open the MiVue app and access the Full HD 1080p event video for immediate viewing and sharing. In case of an accident or even just a ding in the carpark, the 3-Axis G Sensor will detect any sudden change of motion, and the footage is automatically stored and cannot be overwritten. That way it can easily be accessed if needed as evidence.

GPS Tracking and Other Features

The MiVue 7 Series range of dash cams has the added security of built-in GPS. It tracks a vehicle’s location as well as the speed, and both get stored with the video. The GPS module is inside the unit, so there is no need for external devices as with many other dash cams. GPS also includes speed alert and speed camera locations to help keep drivers under the limit and avoid any dreaded speeding tickets.

All cameras within the range also include additional safety features such as head-light reminding, shock and motion sensing and fatigue alert, ideal for those who regularly travel long distances.

Sony CMOS Sensor

The MiVue 766, 785, 786 and 788 dash cams feature Sony’s high-quality CMOS sensor with near-infrared sensitivity. With it, the cameras enhance video footage captured at night. The MiVue 792 also features a high-quality STARVIS sensor that excels in capturing images in low light environments. With the 7 Series dash cams, drivers can be confident they can view detail-packed videos with superb contrast and clear and rich colours.

Wide Viewing Angle and Night-Vision

The 7 Series dash cams allow for a wide-angled viewing range of either 130° or 140°, dependent upon the model. In combination with the high-quality sensors, they ensure that registration plates and small details are captured throughout the whole journey, day or night.

Simplicity is Key

Simplicity is key for the MiVue 7 series, from setup to usage. Simply insert the SD card, connect it to the vehicle’s power source, and the dash cam will begin recording as soon as the vehicle’s engine starts. This allows the dash cam to easily integrate with drivers existing habits. The user-friendly 2.7” touchscreen interface on the MiVue 766, 785, 786 and 788 also have highly intuitive menus and a simple setup.

Features

Dimensions: 8.8 x 3.2 x 5.2

1080p full HD recording at 30fps/140° wide-angle view

Integrated WIFI / Built-in GPS

Facebook live-stream

2.7” (6.9cm) touchscreen

1080p full HD at 30fps

Sony IMX323 optic sensor

F1.8 aperture lens

Safety Camera Alerts

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems- FCW, LDWS and FA

Compatible with the MiVue A20 Rear Cam

3-Axis G-Sensor

Pricing and Availability

The Mio MiVue 7 Series range is available from Amazon, Very, or Littlewoods, with prices starting at £126. The full range of MiVue 7 Series dash cams, including features and specifications, are available on the official website.