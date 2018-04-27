MIST Robot Designed To Paint Your Walls

MIST Robot Paints your walls for you

Summer is coming and as such most people probably have an eye on getting the decorating updated. One of the most common factors in that is painting your walls. Presuming you have gotten past the tricky part of picking the color, you are often left with the tricky task of the actual painting itself. You know the drill, rollers, paint brushes etc. Even then you think you can do it yourself. You’ve seen decorators painting on the TV, how hard can it be? You then try and find out that after bristles fall off your cheap brush and you knock the tin over your carpet you wish you’d never bothered in the first place.

In terms of robots, you may not think that they might have much of a hand in this business. That, however, is where you are wrong. With the release of a promotional YouTube video, a robot designs to actually paint your walls has been revealed.

How does it work?

The MIST robot doesn’t necessarily paint your wall so much as spray it. With an attached paint container though it does appear to be highly effective. Being able to move side to side and having a height adjust the technology looks very similar to that which cars are sprayed in the factory. Except, of course, that this is a bit more technical.

As most rooms are different sizes, the MIST robot is able to initially map your wall and from that, layout its path accordingly.

While it is clever stuff, it can’t guarantee that the color you chose is any good. There are some things that even robots can’t fix.

What do you think about the MIST? Would you allow it to paint your walls? – Let us know in the comments!