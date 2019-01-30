MMD Announces the Philips 499P9H SuperWide Monitor

Massive 49″ 32:9 SuperWide for Professionals

There is a new Philips monitor available for professionals they are calling the 499P9H. This is a 49-inch 32:9 Superwide monitor that is the equivalent of having two 27-inch Quad-HD displays side by side. Except without the pesky bezel in the middle.

Its 1800R curvature supports up to 5120 x 1440 resolution, which can be split into two 2560 x 1440 if productivity demands it. The panel uses VA LED display relying on an advanced vertical alignment technology that delivers high static contrast ratios, resulting in crisp images from any viewing angle. It also features DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike colourful visuals.

Aside from the display, it features built-in productivity conveniences such as USB-C docking station and KVM switch. This enables uses to quickly switch between display sources.

Signal input sources include DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0b, and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (upstream, power delivery up to 65 W). It also has a USB 3.1 upstream, and 3x USB 3.1 downstream with x 1 fast charge B.C 1.2 ports. Plus, an RJ-45 Ethernet port.

How Much is the Philips 499P9H?

The Philips 499P9H SuperWide 49-inch VA panel monitor is now available with an RRP of £989.00