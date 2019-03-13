MMD Launches the Philips 252B9 25″ 16:10 IPS Monitor

MMD Launches the Philips 252B9 25" 16:10 IPS Monitor

16:10 Aspect Ratio for Professionals

MMD is introducing a new addition to Philips monitor line up. This is the 252B9, a 25″ IPS monitor designed for productivity. Which is why it has a 16:10 aspect ratio instead of the typical 16:9 widescreen for media or gaming.

The monitor also features 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recyclable packaging material to further reduce its carbon footprint. It also
has a unique PowerSensor which can detect human presence using harmless infrared signals. This is so it can automatically reduce screen brightness when the user is absent. Further living up to its “green” philosophy.

With an IPS panel, the Philips has a n252B9 has 178°/178° viewing angles, and even has a 90° pivot mode. The height is also adjustable, ensuring that it is on the proper eye-level to the user.

Like most modern monitors it also features extremely thing bezels at the top and sides. So there is less room taken up on the desk.

In terms of connectivity, the 252B9 has VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort 1.2, and HDMI 1.4 available for output.

How Much is the Philips 252B9 Monitor in the UK?

The Philips 252B9 debuts at the end of March 2019 with an RRP of £229 .

