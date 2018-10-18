MMD Launches the Philips 276E8VJSB 4K UHD 10-bit Monitor

Introducing the First Display from Philips’ E Line Series

MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, announces the launch of the 276E8VJSB LCD monitor. This is the first 4K UHD monitor in their E Line portfolio measuring 27″ (68.6 cm).

It is equipped with the latest technology for ultra-clear picture quality, superior brightness and clarity, and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Furthermore, it is slim, with an elegant design and convenient features make it ideal for professionals as well as home users.

Aside from supporting UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, the Philips 276E8VJSB panel uses 10-bit IPS. So the colours are rich with 10.074 billion colours available. Plus, it has 12-bit internal processing for smooth gradiations and detail across its 178/178 degree viewing angles.

The smaller bezel design also makes it useful for multi-monitor productivity. Together with the compact, minimalist base, the Philips 276E8VJSB does not take up much room on the desk.

In terms of features, it includes MultiView connectivity, Flicker-Free technology and Low-blue Mode. MultiView is for hassle-free multi-tasking with multiple screens. Meanwhile, Flicker-Free helps in regulating brightness and reduces flicker for more comfortable viewing. Along with Low-Blue Mode technology, Flicker-Free also helps lessen eye fatigue after prolonged use.

How Much is the 276E8VJSB Monitor?

The 276E8VJSB debuts in mid-November 2018 with an RRP of £259.