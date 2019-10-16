MMD Philips Release New 34-Inch Ultrawide 346B1C Monitor

MMD, a licened partner for Philips monitors has unleashed the new ultrawide today. It’s called the Philips 346B1C 34” curved UltraWide VA LCD monitor with USB-C. The panel is obviously massive, which is the key selling point. However, it also features a handy USB-C dock to help add some practicality to your desktop environment!

Philips 346B1C

What’s different here is that this isn’t a gaming monitor. It’s tailored more towards productivity in the office, financial industries, editors, etc. So, it appeals to people like me actually, I like to be productive. Albeit, my ideal setup here would be eTeknix, reddit, and FB open all at once, but hey, that’s just me.

Sumptuous images

The Philips 346B1C is equipped with multiple high-performance technologies designed to offer users an exceptional viewing experience. CrystalClear, UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixel images virtually leap off the screen, while the luxuriously wide 21:9 format offers infinite possibilities, including side-by-side comparisons, XXL spreadsheet viewing, highly detailed CAD-CAM applications, and more. In addition, split-screen and multi-device productivity are possible thanks to MultiView technology, which enables users to work simultaneously on multiple devices such as a notebook and a PC, and an integrated multi-client KVM switch, which allows them to control two separate PCs using a single monitor-keyboard-mouse configuration. And for those who enjoy mixing business with pleasure, this monitor also features Adaptive-Sync technology to guarantee smooth refresh rates, lightning-fast response time, and fluid, artefact-free gameplay.

The magic of USB-C

For professionals on the lookout for time-saving, hassle-free solutions, the Philips 346B1C has great news. The display includes a built-in USB-C docking station with power delivery, meaning users can take advantage of a whole host of convenient functionalities such as easy, one-cable docking and the ability to connect a notebook computer to the monitor for high-resolution video and super-speed data transfers even as the notebook recharges.

Forward-thinking features

Every minute spent in front of the Philips 346B1C should be enjoyable. To ensure that it is, the monitor comes equipped with a wide array of comfort-enhancing features. Flicker-free technology and LowBlue Mode promise a better visualization while working, EasyRead mode offers a pleasant paper-like reading experience, a 180° swiveling, tiltable, height-adjustable stand and a VESA mount ensure optimal ergonomic comfort, and a built-in Power Sensor detects and adjusts to human presence, thus reducing energy costs by as much as 80%. And that’s not all. The monitor is also mercury-free, lead-free, EnergyStar 7.0, RoHS, and TCO Certified, and packaged in 100% recyclable material.

A powerhouse of productivity, the Philips 346B1C monitor will be available as of November 2019 with an RRP of £539.