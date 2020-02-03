Modded Setup Turns Death Stranding into a Literal Walking Sim

If you’ve played Death Stranding, while your opinion on Hideo Kojima’s latest gaming offering may vary, one thing is undeniable. You do a lot of walking in it. Probably a lot more than you’d ever do in real life.

So, what if the game itself was a literal walking simulator? Well, that’s exactly what engineer Allen Pan has done. Following a video posted on his YouTube channel, he has made traversing the world in Death Stranding a lot more punishing! And not just because you slipped and dropped a whole bunch of cargo that’s now rolling off down the hill!

Death Stranding – A Literal Walking Simulator

In the video, by modding a PS4 controller to activate a treadmill, Allen Pan has effectively made it so that you have to copy every step that Norman Reedus makes. It even adjusts itself based on the pace so, if he runs, you run!

In addition to that (if it wasn’t enough already), to simulate the cargo-carrying you do in the game, two resistance bands have been added to, overall, make the ‘experience’ more accurate.

You can check out how this worked out in the video below!

What Do We Think?

Well, for starters, if this is how all games worked, I’d probably weigh a damn sight less than I do now. Then again, maybe in Call of Duty it would turn me into more of a camper than I already am. I’d look at B and think ‘nahh, that’s too far away – Don’t worry lads, we’ll get ’em next round!’.

It is, however, always amazing to see people cook up these (moderately insane) ideas to make gaming more fun and interesting. We can’t wait to see what he does next!

What do you think? Would you play Death Stranding if you had to walk with Norman Reedus? – Let us know in the comments!