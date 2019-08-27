Modders Reveal Unofficial Red Dead Redemption PC Remaster

If one thing is abundantly clear, it’s that Rockstar Games is really slow in bringing their games to the PC. Grand Theft Auto V released over 2 years since the original PS3/Xbox 360 release and, to date, there is still no news as to when Red Dead Redemption 2 will finally land on PCs. Despite all this, however, this is still the small matter of the original game.

To date, Red Dead Redemption has remained stubbornly exclusive to its original platforms and, with the exception of PSNow, is impossible to play on the PC. Following the release of new screenshots and a video, however, a modding team has revealed plans to bring the game to the PC and also improve it a little!

Red Dead Redemption PC Remaster

The modding team is looking to use the version of the game currently playable within emulation. From that, however, utilising Xenia/RPCS3 as a direct ‘platform’, they intend to rework the game to provide an experience that has been tailored to the PC.

In other words, higher resolution images, better scaling, PC specific menus, new character models. In essence, a ‘remaster’ designed with the PC as the main and sole platform for this.

What Do We Think?

While the current work looks more than a little impressive, there are clearly obstacles to overcome here. For example, at the time of writing Red Dead Redemption doesn’t run particularly well on Xenia or RPCS3. In addition, there is always the impending risk of a C&D arriving from the developer’s lawyers.

It would, however, be awesome to see this project provide a finished release because, quite frankly, I’ve always wanted to play this game on PC and lord knows that Rockstar Games probably isn’t going to oblige me any time soon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!