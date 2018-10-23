Tesla Theft Shows Crooks Have More Trouble With The Plug

How Do You Unplug It?…

Many people dream that, someday, they’ll look out their front window and see a Model S Tesla on the driveway. That is perhaps certainly applicable to those who are on the waiting list having paid their deposit months ago. Tesla has, in a very short space of time, become one of the most prestige cars currently on the market. With that title though, there will clearly always be people who want to take it from you.

In a video released online, criminals are found successfully stealing a Tesla from an owners driveway. Captured entirely on camera, what is perhaps most amusing (or disturbing) is that while the electronic entry provides the criminals with little difficulty, the charging cable was significantly the better anti-theft device.

Relay Device

Initially, you see the criminals using a relay device near the door. With most people leaving their car keys by the front door, the device is able to successfully pick up the code and via a transceiver, open the door to allow access to the car. With it being an electric car as well, the engine obviously didn’t make too much noise on startup.

What did, however, prove to be their biggest hurdle was successfully removing the charging cable.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gone In 180 Seconds!

As you can see in the video above, it took the crooks less than a minute to successfully get into the car. There was, however, the small matter of the attached charger. Amazingly, it took them nearly 2 whole additional minutes just to figure out how to remove it from the car!

With the criminals successfully disabling the remote access, the car cannot be tracked and as such, is essentially completely gone! In terms of videos, this is definitely a bit of an eye-opener.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!