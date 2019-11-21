Modern Warfare’s Most Dreaded Shotgun Has been Nerfed Again

I must admit that despite all my expectations, I am really enjoying Call of Duty Modern Warfare. It’s so good, in fact, that it’s currently teetering as being one of my candidates for game of the year. That doesn’t, of course, mean that it doesn’t have a ‘few’ problems.

A great example of this is the weapon balance and, in this regard, if you’ve actually played this game then you probably already know what I’m going to say.

Yes, if there is one weapon in the game that can strike fear into the heart of your enemy (and torrents of abuse over voice chat), then it is undoubtedly the Browning 725 shotgun.

Well, if this has been causing you more than a few problems (and smashed controllers) then I may have some good news for you. In a report via Eurogamer, a recent update has looked to nerf this infamous shotgun (again). That doesn’t, however, necessarily mean though that it’s still not an amazingly potent killing machine!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare: The Browning 725 of Doom!

The Browning 725 is a very popular weapon in Modern Warfare largely due to two reasons. Firstly, it’s pretty much a guaranteed one-shot kill. Secondly (and this is the problem that a lot of people have cited with it) it has (or had) a ridiculously long range. – I’m not joking, you could be one-shot ‘sniped’ with this shotgun from over 30 yards away!

While Infinity Ward did nerf it earlier this month, many users found that with the right attachments, the ‘range effectiveness’ of this gun could easily be reinstated meaning that the nerf was basically bypassed.

Well, a brand new update may have finally put this issue to bed. Before you start celebrating the death of the noob cannon, however, that doesn’t mean that people are going to stop using it!

How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Browning 725

I quickly discovered in Modern Warfare that the 725 was an amazingly overpowered weapon. I did, however, try my best to avoid using it for as long as I could.

So, what changed? Well, when I was getting killed by it, repeatedly, at huge ranges, with it overpowering my M4A1, I simply had to give in to the dark side. I’m now, therefore, currently sporting a sawn-off 725 in a beautiful ‘hot pink’ coloring. What?… Don’t judge me!

Anyway… the short version is, the Browning 725 isn’t quite as potent at range as it once was nor can it be ‘tweaked’ so heavily with attachments anymore. It is, however, still the closest thing Modern Warfare has to a weapon of mass destruction!

