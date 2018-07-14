Blockbuster Video Will Only Have 1 Store Left On Monday

Blockbusters Will Only Have 1 Store Left On Monday

I daresay many of you remember the complete collapse that Blockbuster video saw in 2013. By the beginning of 2014, the video rental store was basically gone. In terms of the UK and Europe, the once incredibly popular store was no more. This was in part due to a failure to recognise the changing trends from physical to digital rentals.

I was, however, surprised to learn that there were still a few locations out there. In a report via CNET, however, as of Monday there is only going to be one remaining.

Store Closures Mean One Store Standing

In America, much to my surprise, there was still 3 stores trading under the Blockbuster name. Following the closure of two in Alaska though, as of Monday, there will only be one store left. The last store standing remains in Oregon. The good news is, however, that they have no plans to close down that store. At least not yet.

It is absolutely unbelievable what happened to Blockbuster. When you consider that Worldwide at one stage they had well over 10,000 stores and employed around 85,000 people. Now, it is literally down to one little store in mid-America. It is, if nothing else though, an example of what one simple misread of the market can lead to.

A Sad Near End For A Major Retailer

If we overlook the aspect of job-losses, I do actually miss Blockbuster a little. There was something nice about going to a store with a completely open mind as to what you were going to leave with. The wall of cases with a synopsis on the back at least gave you the chance to pick something you may have otherwise overlooked.

As long as this last store is standing though, Blockbuster is still with us.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!