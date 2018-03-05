Monster Hunter World Is Officially Capcom’s Best Selling Game

Monster Hunter World

When it released a little over a month ago, Monster Hunter World excited a lot of fans of the series. Following a highly successful console release, Monster Hunter World may have finally cracked the Western market.

Despite being a series that is not particularly well known in the West, it does have a massively loyal fanbase. That fanbase, following an original release on the PS2, has grown considerably in recent years. Despite that tepid marketing, however, it is certainly surprising to hear that in a report via Eurogamer, Monster Hunter World has officially become Capcom’s best selling game of all time.

Best Selling Game?

Yes, that’s quite a bold statement, but Monster Hunter World has sold 7.5m units representing it as being the best selling game in Capcom’s history. When you consider that includes Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, we’re talking major competition from much better-known games.

Monster Hunter World, however, does have the added bonus of being one of the most popular Capcom games in Japan.

When you bear all of this in mind as well, remember that the PC version has not even released yet! For those anticipating that we are currently awaiting news, but a release is expected around Autumn 2018.

If that in itself wasn’t enough, Monster Hunter World has managed to achieve this milestone in just 5 weeks since launch. To put this 7.5m sales figure into context, Resident Evil 7, despite being around a year old now, has only sold just shy of 5m units and that is including the PC version which I don’t think would be unfair to suggest was as popular as the console release.

Capcom’s much-needed success

I have speculated for quite some time that Capcom may have been in some significant financial difficulty. They have failed consistently to achieve the sales figures they were hoping for in recent releases and Marvel Vs Capcom 3 is, by all accounts, a complete flop. I, therefore, suspected that Capcom needed a hit, and this might be it. Whether it will be enough, however, remains to be seen.

What do you think? Have you played Monster Hunter World? Waiting for the PC release? What do you think about Capcom? – Let us know in the comments!

