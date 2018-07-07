Monster Hunter World PC Release Date to Be Revealed Soon

Monster Hunter World is coming to PC!

Released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January this year, Monster Hunter: World is officially Capcom’s best-selling title to date. Moreover, it looks like the game’s success is only going to increase. That’s because its developers are planning a PC release for Q3 or Q4 2018. While the release date is still a mystery at the time of writing, it won’t remain so for long. Come Monday, Capcom has announced that it will reveal Monster Hunter World’s official PC release date. The title’s PC requirements will also come to light, which will definitely be interesting.

What about distribution platforms?

Apparently, Capcom plans to unveil those too. Most likely, the game will be available on both Steam and the Windows Store. Initially, the PC variant of Monster Hunter World was delayed in order to ensure proper optimization. As we’ve said time and time again, this is always a good decision. We’ve seen plenty of games that rushed for a quick release alongside their console counterparts, and it rarely ended well. When it comes to Capcom’s successful monster slaying game, it will likely come out in the same year, so the waiting time wasn’t really too brutal.

We’ll definitely keep you posted as we find out more. Are you looking forward to playing this game on PC?