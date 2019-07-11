Monster Hunter World Update Will Add Nvidia DLSS Support

Releasing a little over a year ago, it’s hard to deny that Monster Hunter World has proven to be a huge success with both fans and critics. Following its release, it has become Capcom’s most successful launch ever and (arguably for the first time) became the first game in the franchise to really take the ‘West’ by storm. Just to put this into context, current sales figures show that at least 11 million units have been sold.

While the game is already pretty graphically impressive (and certainly processor-intensive) there’s some good news on the way for gamers who have made the upgrade to Nvidia’s new 20XX series of graphics cards. In a report via DSOGaming, the next planned update for Monster Hunter World will add official support for Nvidia DLSS.

Nvidia DLSS Support

With official support added to the game, owners of Nvidia 20XX graphics cards (or more specifically RTX models) should see a significant performance boost. Specifically, as the DLSS is utilised to help things run a little more smoothly.

It should be noted, however, that this support will only be available to users who play in 1440p resolution or higher. Sorry, those of you on 1080p will not be able to enjoy this even when you make the update.

When Is It Out?

The patch including the Nvidia DLSS update will be released on July 18th. As you might expect, will include a number of other tweaks and additions. You know, to make the Monster Hunter World experience (hopefully) more pleasant. For those of you who do, however, own an RTX card, this update should make things very interesting indeed!

What do you think? Do you own a Nvidia 20XX graphics card? What about Monster Hunter World? Are you looking forward to seeing DLSS support added to more games? – Let us know in the comments!