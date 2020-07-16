Montech Releases Improved Gamma II Series 80 Plus Gold PSUs

Following on from their original series release back in 2018, Montech has just announced the launch of its newly-revised Gamma II power supplies. Featuring an 80-Plus Gold efficiency rating and all Japanese capacitors, the new Gamma II range is undoubtedly a significant improvement and, if you’re in the market for a new power supply, certainly seem to warrant some attention!

Montech Gamma II Series 80 Plus Gold PSUs

As a non-modular design, this is perhaps a little bit disappointing as most consumers these days tend to prefer fully-modular designs for the additional perk of allowing for better cable management. The good news is, however, that the Gamma II power supplies make up for this relative shortfall with lots of other high-performance features.

Features

Gold certified PSU with 100 % Japanese electronic capacitors

​80 PLUS GOLD Certified

LLC+DC to DC technology

100 % Japanese electronic capacitors

EMI filter component

120MM silent fan

Flat & Flexible Cables

What Does Montech Have to Say?

“Gamma series offers the most reliable, efficient and most desirable design for high-end PC builders. It incorporates LLC+DC-DC design, main Japanese capacitor, flat cables, and up to 90% overall efficiency. Gamma series provides the most competitive price with low ripple noise and <±3% tight voltage regulation”

Where Can I Learn More?

Available in power variants ranging from 550w-750w, if you want to learn more about this newly revised Gamma II series, you can visit the official Montech product website/s via the following links:

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new power supply? If so, what features do you look for? – Let us know in the comments!