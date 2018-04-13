Footage of the Moons Surface In Ultra HD 4K Released

Ultra HD 4K Video Footage of the Moons surface is released!

As cameras and recording technology advances, we are getting to see more and more impressive sights. Admittedly, to see the moon all you usually have to do is go outside at night. Assuming it isn’t raining and your timing is right, you can often see it right there in the sky.

In a report via WhatHifi, however, new video footage of the Moon has been released. In it you can see various features, craters and details of the surface, all of which has been recorded in ultra HD 4K video.

Up close to the moon

The footage remarkable displays various features of the moon including its most notable landmarks and even the land elevation giving you an idea of the terrain of the surface. It is truly fascinating footage and perhaps the most detailed of the surface in a presentation to date.

To dispell some of the conspiracy theorists as well, the footage also clearly shows various bits of the rubbish we have left on the surface. Such as the lander and even the moon buggy. Sorry to disappoint you people, but it looks like we did land on the moon after all. The fact that we left crap there is a fair indication of that.

What do we think?

It is truly amazing to see just how far things have come. While we may still be many years away from our next trip to the moon, video footage such as this is the next best thing. It is truly impressive to see all this data collected and presented in a single video that gives us such a massive insight into our own nearest orbiting neighbour.

What do you think? Impressed with the video footage? In addition, would you like to see more videos like this? – Let us know in the comments!