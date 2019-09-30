More Details Emerge For Navi 12 and Navi 14 GPUs

While we love what AMD offers with their Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics cards, they’ve still got a few more models on the way according to the latest leaked information. Two GPUs isn’t much of a “range”. Of course, I could argue that Nvidia’s range is a little too busy right now. Currently known as the Navi 12 and Navi 14. The 3rd gen RDNA cards will feature the current 7nm chip design.

AMD Vs Nvidia

While I’m sure you all love reading about flagship performance. The new Navi 14 is expected to be a mid-range part to compete with the ever-growing range of Nvidia GeForce GTX 16xx series of cards. It may not get many people too excited. However, this is usually the price range target where most GPUs are actually sold vs the flagships.

Navi 12

While Navi 14 is the lower end part, Navi 12 is rumoured to be more powerful. These will be larger chipsets, that could be the cards to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 2080 and Super series of graphics cards. This is a tad confusing though, since Navi 10 launched first, and is actually the mid-performance cards of the three… hmm.

Navi 12 is estimated to have 64 compute units, with 4096 stream processors. This would be with 256-bit GDDR6 memory. No doubt running at a higher frequency than the memory of the current Navi 10 cards.

Release Date and Price

It’s likely we’ll see these cards very soon indeed. There are only a few months left in the year, and I bet AMD will be pushing to complete the whole range before the year is through. It seems now that Nvidia has released nearly everything they have this gen too. As for prices, well, that’s anyone’s guess!