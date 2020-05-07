Mortal Kombat 11 Releases Aftermath Trailer with Robocop

I will start by admitting that I wasn’t much of a fan of Mortal Kombat 11. In fact, I think the franchise as a whole has been on something of a downturn since the release of the (highly-excellent) Mortal Kombat 9. That being said, however, the release of DLC packs and new content is always an excellent means of putting further mileage into games from this franchise and for MK11, Aftermath is looking like a very promising addition.

With the release of a new trailer, a brand new (and surprising!) character for the game has just been confirmed. Yes, Robocop is coming to Mortal Kombat!

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Adds Robocop

I will admit, adding Robocop to the game (even if he doesn’t sound quite right in the trailer) is a huge bit of fan service. Particularly for older gamers like me who (mostly) love the film franchise. It doesn’t, however, end there.

With the Aftermath DLC, a lot of older features will be returning to the game. And no, we’re not just talking about characters who didn’t make the initial cut. Friendships are back too!

If you want to see how awesome this all looks, you can check out the trailer below!

When is it Out?

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath will be released on May 26th and, we’ll admit, this DLC pack does look like a surprising solid addition to the game. Arguably far more detailed and involved than seen in prior DLC releases from the franchise.

If incidentally, the mere mention of this DLC has tickled your Mortal Kombat bones and you want to try this out, you can currently purchase MK11 on Steam for just £19.99. I’ll drop that link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!