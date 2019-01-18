Mortal Kombat 11 Roster and Fatalities Revealed at Live Event

Mortal Kombat Lives

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games held a live event today for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. The latest installment in the legendary fighting game franchise is not due to arrive until spring. So the live event is a great way for fans to whet their appetite for virtual violence until then.

One of the major announcements from the event is the inclusion of UFC and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey as the voice of Sonya Blade. She even gets her own special trailer which you can see below. Although much older now, Sonya Blade is still quite formidable and has a new Fatality move to show off. Needless to say, the videos below will be quite gory:

There is also the official gameplay reveal trailer available:

and a behind the scenes look video:

What is New with Mortal Kombat 11?

While there are plenty of familiar faces, Mortal Kombat 11 is also introducing Kronika, the first female boss character in Mortal Kombat history. In fact she is is the Keeper of Time and creator of existence. So expect her to be quite powerful. Plus, since she can control time, expect some time bending narrative to the story. You can see her partly from the official story prologue trailer below:

Additionally, there is a new fighter called Geras . He is a powerful and loyal servant of Kronika, who is able to manipulate time, along with fan-favorite characters, including Baraka, Raiden, Skarlet, Scorpion, Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero.

If you want the juicy stuff, there is even an official Fatalities trailer:

In case you want to watch the whole 3-hour event, it is all available on NetherRealm’s Twitch page.

When is Mortal Kombat 11 Arriving?

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled for release on April 23, 2019. Those who pre-order on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive access to the beta, which starts on March 28, 2019.

In addition, those who pre-order will receive the in-game playable character Shao Kahn.

There is also a Kollerctor’s Edition version available. It contains: