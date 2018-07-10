Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Characters Details Surface

Mortal Kombat Reboot Movie Still Alive

James Wan (The Conjuring and Saw franchise) has been working on bringing back Mortal Kombat to the big screen for a few years now. Considering the fact that he is also producing an on-going TV series, and five movies at the same time (including a Resident Evil reboot and DC’s Aquaman), it is forgivable that this Mortal Kombat project is taking a long time.

However, new details have emerged regarding the characters which will be in the film. According to the HashTag Show (via CBR), the reboot of the popular Midway arcade fighting game is going to get a new character in the lead. His name is “Cole Turner”, and he is described as in his 30s. Cole apparently “a struggling and widowed boxer who cares more about his young daughter than anything.”

Which Mortal Kombat Characters are Going to be in the Movie?

The other casting description for each character is available below.

KANO-Supporting Lead Male. 30s. The large, rugged Australian ex-special forces turned merc-for-hire. He is arrogant and impetuous but a tremendous fighter.

SONYA BLADE-Supporting Lead Female. 30s. The beautiful, brainy blonde writer who chases the prophecy of Mortal Kombat. She recruits Cole and fights bravely and selflessly for a team she can only be a true part of once she earns a medallion in combat.

JIN/LORD RAIDEN-Male. 14. The immortal thunder God and protector of the Earth realm, who leads and trains the Earth team in the Underworld.

MILEENA-Female. 25-35. A drop dead gorgeous woman that is part of the Outworld side. She wears a sheer gown over thigh-high boots and a revealing one-piece, with a veil that covers her nose and mouth.

JACKSON “JAX” BRIDGES-Male. 30-40. “Jax” is a strapping mercenary/military officer who loses both of his hands in an attack and then joins Sonya and Cole to fight the Outworld.

LIU KANG-Male. 20-35. A fire throwing ninja warrior who is a talented Earth realm champion.

KUNG LAO-Male. 25-35. The mute warrior monk brother of Liu Kang.

SHANG TSUNG-Male. No age specified. The great sorcerer of Outworld, whose presence is a storm cloud of dark energy. His ever-changing roulette of faces unfurls an evil smile.

DRAHMIN-Male. 25-35. An Oni devil mask over his face, his body is composed of twisted sinewy skin, a heavy spiked club replaces one arm.

KABAL-Male. 25-35. An evil assassin of Outworld, he is outfitted in a black armored vest and trench coat. H

NITARA-Female. 25-35. A black-haired vampire of Outworld. Two massive leathery batwings protrude from her bare shoulders.

REIKO-Male. 25-40. An armor-clad Outworld General with white glowing eyes. He drags a massive war hammer with him.

Are There Going To be Other New Characters?

So far, the only other new chracters are in non-fighter roles in the casting call sheet, which include:

THE OVERSEER-Male. Late 80’s. The overseer of the clock tower and the training grounds that house the Earth realm warriors, he is laughably old.

EMILY-Female. 12. Cole’s scrappy, determined, and wise-beyond-her-years daughter.

SOPHIA- Female. 60s. Cole’s understanding, discerning mother-in-law who houses Emily and is her primary guardian.

JES-Female. 30-35. Cole’s judgmental sister-in-law, who believes Cole to be a selfish, bad father. She lives with Sophia and Emily.

What Are Some Differences In The Original and Reboot?

Some descriptions are exactly how fans expect some characters to be. However, some are starkly different from their video game counter-part. Raiden in particular is described as a 14-year old boy. Also, it is interesting to note that both popular ninja characters Sub-Zero and Scorpion are not in the casting call sheet. Furthermore, Liu Kang is described as a “ninja” warrior instead.

It will be interesting what other information will shake out regarding this reboot in development. For now, fans would just have to wait.