Mortal Kombat Project Just Got a HUGE Update – Check it Out!

Have you ever heard of Mortal Kombat Project? It’s basically a free Mortal Kombat Mugen game, and it’s rather freaking fantastic. The release of Season 2 Final Patch 5 takes the already tightly tuned fighter to the next level. You now get a story mode, which features a game introduction and keeps in the canon of the series.

Mortal Kombat Project

Other new features include character intros for Arcade Mode, as well as character endings. Plus everything else has been given a bit of a visual refresh, such as the end credits.

Fixes

It’s not all aesthetic though. There are tweaks and various fixes to the gameplay too. They’ve tweaked the combat AI, and a few erroneous behaviours have been fixed.

Unofficial

If you didn’t already grasp the fact, this isn’t an official NetherRealm game. It is actually built using the fan-made MUGEN engine. However, user Borg117 has been killing it, making one of the finest MK games ever. Plus, with this update, it just got even better. You can download the game here.

Change Log