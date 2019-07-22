Mortal Kombat Project Just Got a HUGE Update – Check it Out!
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
Have you ever heard of Mortal Kombat Project? It’s basically a free Mortal Kombat Mugen game, and it’s rather freaking fantastic. The release of Season 2 Final Patch 5 takes the already tightly tuned fighter to the next level. You now get a story mode, which features a game introduction and keeps in the canon of the series.
Mortal Kombat Project
Other new features include character intros for Arcade Mode, as well as character endings. Plus everything else has been given a bit of a visual refresh, such as the end credits.
Fixes
It’s not all aesthetic though. There are tweaks and various fixes to the gameplay too. They’ve tweaked the combat AI, and a few erroneous behaviours have been fixed.
Unofficial
If you didn’t already grasp the fact, this isn’t an official NetherRealm game. It is actually built using the fan-made MUGEN engine. However, user Borg117 has been killing it, making one of the finest MK games ever. Plus, with this update, it just got even better. You can download the game here.
Change Log
- Game intro similar to MK3 and MKT, but updated to post-MKT canon, also with new graphics for MKT text boxes
- Game credits updated with new look and code
- Characters have intros – before the arcade mode and on the menu screen delay (a.k.a. attract mode)
- Character endings updated with more graphics
- When you play as bosses or sub-bosses (except kahn), you won’t face yourself in the arcade mode
- AI reaction to jump punch/kick rate dropped a bit
- AI rate at performing HaraKiri also lowered
- Boss corner stumble fixed
- Johnny Cage MKT palettes updated thanks to SpoR
- Other small fixes