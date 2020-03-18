Motherboard/GPU Demand Slump May Explain Nvidia Delay!

It’s hardly any secret that following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, technology industries have been hit pretty hard. In terms of outright demand, however, it seems that things are getting more than a little grim. In a report via TechPowerUp, various companies are reporting that shipping requests for both motherboards and graphics cards are hitting record lows.

Motherboard and Graphics Card Demand Slumps!

Sources reportedly close to many of the major motherboard manufacturers are reporting that supply requests are currently hitting all-time lows. This is particularly so in countries such as China where it is said that ‘year on year’ demand is down by around 50%! It does, however, perhaps come to something far more basic than that. With concerns about the effect of the Coronavirus, people are going to be reluctant to spend large amounts of money. Particularly on PC hardware where existing tech can be made to last a little longer.

Put simply, if this trend continues (and we see no reason why it wouldn’t) then 2020 could prove to be a very rough year for many manufacturers of PC components. It may, however, explain a decision that Nvidia recently took.

Nvidia Announcement Delay

Earlier this week we reported how Nvidia, for the 4th time, had decided to change their plans for its GTC 2020 announcement. Although you can learn more about it via the link here, put simply, they were placing it on indefinite hold!

With news that demand worldwide may be hitting record lows, however, it might make a lot of sense. You wouldn’t, after all, want to announce something major in the middle of a huge market recession. As such, Nvidia may be (quite sensibly) just giving it a couple of months. Specifically, just to see how the land lies then.

