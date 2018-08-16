Motorola P30 Mocked As iPhone X Rip-Off

Motorola has just released their brand new smartphone. Its design, however, hasn’t gone down too well with consumers. Not because there is anything wrong with it, quite the contrary. It’s a nice looking phone, but it is perhaps a little familiar.

In a report via the BBC, the new Motorola P30 is pretty much being universally mocked by critics for being a complete rip-off of the iPhone X. Is that such a bad thing though?

Android On A iPhone X?

While many are criticising the design as a lazy ‘knock-off’ of Apple’s flagship phone, others are seeing this as something of a unique proposition. This is, essentially, a phone that has the looks of the iPhone X, but the Android operating system. For many, that’s a marriage made in heaven. Particularly for those that simply are not fans of the IOS.

It is, of course, a little depressing that Motorola (now owned by Lenovo) couldn’t at least try and come up with something a little unique.

Motorola is basically making an iPhone X that runs Android. But is that so bad? 🤔 https://t.co/kqbj5zB1yq — Android Central (@androidcentral) August 14, 2018

What Has The Company Said?

As of yet, Motorola hasn’t responded to any of the comparisons made with the phone. I daresay though that Apple might have a thing or two to say about it all. Even if they can’t get them legally for essentially replicating the design, they can at least score a few points from it. Not, of course, that Motorola is in their league any more.

As you can see in the image below though, these two phone designs are more akin to a spot the difference puzzle than 2 separate products!

What do you think? Has the Motorola P30 ripped off the iPhone X? – Let us know in the comments!