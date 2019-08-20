MSI 5700 XT GAMING Graphics Card Pictured at Gamescom

Despite no formal release of any of the upcoming MSI custom 5700 (or XT) graphics cards yet, we do know two things. Firstly, that they are coming, and secondly that they’ll be at least 3 models of each version.

We have, for example, already seen image leaks surrounding the non-XT ‘Mech’ model and, in addition, we’ve also seen a lot of pictures from the 5700 XT Evoke. In a report via Videocardz, however, images have leaked online purporting to be their upcoming GAMING graphics card which is currently on display at Gamescom.

RX 5700 GAMING

The images are reportedly taken directly from Gamescom and show the dual fan GAMING graphics card. To date, there hasn’t been much information surrounding this card and, if we’re being honest, these images don’t reveal much either.

Based on the quality of the images, we can, however, confirm either one of two things. Either the person taking them wasn’t supposed to be doing so, or they’re the owner of one of the earliest camera phones ever produced!

When Are They Out?

Well, perhaps most interesting is the reveal of a countdown timer at the MSI stall. With it stating 21 days, can we presume that their 5700 (XT) graphics card range will officially be released on (or around) the 10th of September. That is, at least, the working theory. We can’t say that, however, with any huge degree of accuracy as we don’t know when the picture was taken.

What is clear, however, is that MSI is taking the release of their 5700 range quite seriously. As such, we can only hope that this will be reflective in some decent releases that will provide some solid improvements on the reference model! Not long to go now!

What do you think? Do you like the design of the MSI 5700 GAMING? – Let us know in the comments!