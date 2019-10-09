MSI Alpha Series – The First 7nm Gaming Laptop

MSI has just announced their new Alpha 15 gaming laptop. Equipped with the new AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics. That makes the Alpha 15 the first gaming laptop to feature 7nm technology! We actually found out about the RX 5500M recently, as it features the same number of cores as the desktop version; albeit at lower clock speeds.

Alpha

To celebrate, they’ve updated their logo to match too. “The new logo takes the form of a thunderbird with rising wings, representing strength, innovation and prosperity,” said MSI. Being the first and dominant of its kind, MSI has presented the new beast with the name “Alpha”.

Features

Equipped with per-key RGB lighting, powerful cooling, high-resolution audio and more, the new Alpha series is shaping up to be pretty fantastic. Plus, with it being AMD equipped, it fits the current AMD gaming promotion; you can get Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free!

Budget gamers rejoice! The next level 1080p gaming

Typically, “budget gaming” means made do with simply okay graphics and framerates. However, MSI is here to challenge that belief with the Alpha 15, proving that cutting-edge hardware doesn’t always cost a fortune. Featuring the AMD Radeon RX 5500M, the 1st 7 nm gaming graphics, and Ryzen 7 processor, the Alpha 15 has made triple-digit framerates more accessible than ever. The new graphics also brings enhanced game visuals at virtually no performance cost with the new AMD FidelityFX technology. Paired with a 15.6″ 144Hz Radeon FreeSync display, gamers will be able to enjoy smooth, tear-free, stutter-free experience within popular competitive titles like CS:GO, Dota 2, Overwatch, and more.

The secret behind the performance is the exclusive Cooler Boost 5. The 7-heatpipe cooling module has been redesigned to take full advantage of the new hardware. With full cooling capability combined, gamers can take on intense competition at their peak.

Topping off with audio immersion

Sound is crucial to completing the immersive gaming experience. Whether gamers prefer blasting out sound through speakers or closed off in their headphones, the Alpha 15 has both aspects covered. The Giant Speaker design shines where most laptops compromise by fitting 5x bigger speaker chamber, effectively taking up almost ¼ of the chassis, generating both higher volume and clarity. On the headphone side, the Alpha 15 also supports Hi-Res Audio for the best fidelity. In either case, gamers will be able to enjoy their battle at the fullest with both visual and audio immersion.

New game bundle for the first comers!

In celebrating the launch of the brand-new Alpha series, MSI has partnered with AMD to offer a blockbuster game bundle. Those who purchase before the end of 2019 (while supply lasts) will be eligible to choose between Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.