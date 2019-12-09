MSI Announce Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Game Bundle

MSI is no stranger to offering some pretty amazing bundle deals when you purchase their products. For example, only earlier this week they announced that with the purchase of a monitor, you could grab yourself a free gaming chair.

The latest offer, however, certainly comes with a much wider scope than that. By purchasing any of their qualifying products (across a large range) you can grab yourself a free copy of Monster Hunter World including the latest ‘Iceborne’ DLC! Sounds pretty good to me!

MSI Announced Monster Hunter World: Iceborn Bundle!

So, what do you have to do to qualify for your free game? Well, if you purchased any of the qualifying products on (or after) December 7th, all you need to do is get in touch with them and they’ll get the Steam key back to you.

Having seen MSI run similar promotions in the past, they’re usually more than quick to get you your game and, better still, if you ask nicely we have known them to occasionally allow a little ‘wiggle room’ for those of you who just missed out on the start date.

What qualifies though? Well, check out below for all products included in the Monster Hunter World promotion:

Motherboards

Monitors

Notebook/Laptops

Chassis

What Do We Think?

This is a pretty sweet deal in our opinion. While the gaming chair was also good, that was focused on just one specific product. With this offer available across a vast number of MSI technologies, if you’re in the market for something new, then it’s definitely worth checking out!

For more information, you can visit the official promotional website, via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the offer? – Let us know in the comments!