MSI Announce Worlds First Intel 10th-Gen Processor Laptops

With the upcoming release of the Intel 10th-generation processors, you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that we might have had a bit more of a wait on our hands. It seems, however, that MSI has been the first to the punch in announcing their brand new range of laptops.

Confirming both the Modern 14, Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 laptops, they will be the worlds first released notebooks to feature an intel 10th-generation processor! On the whole, however, these laptops offer a fair bit more than just the latest processor!

Specifications & Design

What Does MSI Have To Say?

Taking the lead in producing laptops for creators. MSI continues to expand its dream-weaver series, now unveiling a complete product line designed specifically for creatives and content creators. MSI presents the world’s very first laptops equipped with the latest best-in-class processors; its newest technological innovation will make a grand debut with Intel at the IFA exhibition from September 6th to 11th. The industry pioneering Prestige 14 & 15 feature the most powerful 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and True Pixel display. A must-have product paired with top-performing technology that will undoubtedly fulfill and enhance the life’s work of creators. As creative devices and software continue to improve, heavy computing ability has become a crucial function for creators. MSI, always striving to create breakthrough technologies and achieve innovative excellence, has introduced the pioneering Prestige and Modern series. Outfitted with the latest processor. The Prestige series are the world’s first laptops powered by a 10th Gen Intel® 6-core CPU. And deliver at least 50% faster performance for a more fluid creative workflow, especially during multi-threaded processing. Fast data processing performance is among the top criteria that professional and amateur creators look for in today’s market. With the new 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, Prestige’s users can now simultaneously open and process multiple computer programs, enabling creators to use 2D or 3D software with ease, making these the most ideal laptops for creative individuals such as YouTubers, photographers, animators and composers . Performance with editing software such as Photoshop is accelerated up to 40%, compared to its predecessor while using a certain filter.

While using Premiere, with the latest powerful NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 16 Series graphics, the Prestige series gives an effortless rendering process and with 4K video previews, Prestige 15 can provide boost speeds up to four times faster.

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, MSI has confirmed neither the release date nor the prices for these new laptops. They are, however, more than a little interesting. Particularly since the 10th-gen desktop processors are still seemingly at least 1-2 months away from release.

With a 16-hour battery life reported (and the overall spec), they are probably going to be of more interest to content creators rather than gamers. On the whole, however, if they can get these on the market for a fairly decent price, we can see them being very popular indeed!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!