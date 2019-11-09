MSI Announces Creator TRX40 and TRX40 PRO Series Motherboards

The new 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors and TRX40 chipset are here at last. Now MSI has released a range of new motherboards to help you unleash the new monster CPUs from AMD! The new 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors adopt 7nm architecture which supports the latest PCIe 4.0 technology. It also provides advanced performance with memory frequency and capacity. It is noticeable that the previous X399 motherboards are not compatible with the 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors. Therefore, MSI has three TRX40 motherboards, including the Creator TRX40, TRX40 PRO 10G and TRX40 PRO WIFI to satisfy any type of users.

Creator TRX40 and TRX40 PRO Series

To meet the most demanding requirements for content creation processes, Creator TRX40 motherboard is well-designed in every respect. In terms of design, the concept follows the craft of “crystal.” The crystal design reflects the light magically with millions of colour effects. Creator TRX40 also features the best hardware design for maximum performance and long-lasting operation.

What MSI Had to Say

“To make sure that Creator TRX40 can maximize the performance of the most high-end AMD processors, thermal design is definitely an important issue. Creator TRX40 is built with a well-constructed aluminium design, enlarging heatsink size that contains more surface to cool down CPU, extended heat-pipe and a stacked Fin Array to maximize the heat dissipation effect with steady air-current and enlarge the radiating area. For chipset thermal design, Frozr Heatsink includes double ball bearings patented fan with Propeller Blade Technology to generate more airflow and guarantees durability. Furthermore, all three M.2 slots are covered with double side M.2 Shield Frozr to avoid throttling of M.2 devices.”

Networking

Demanding creators and prosumers must be very concerned about network solution. Creator TRX40 is equipped with Dual LAN including a 10G Super LAN. 10G Super LAN offers up to 10 Gbps high-bandwidth and lower latency, in combination with other 10G-supported devices to gain incredible data transfer speed while transferring 4K videos, huge size pictures and other large files. For both Ethernet and Intranet connection, Dual LAN is the best solution to reduce time-wasting operation such as redundancy, teaming, or load balancing. Also, the latest Wi-Fi 6 AX solution supports up to 3x bandwidth and 4x network capacity with two-way MU-MIMO technology for better efficiency.

TRX40 PRO

For professional and office use, TRX40 PRO 10G and TRX40 PRO WIFI motherboards are designed to satisfy various workflows. Enhanced power design includes 12+3 digital power phases and dual 8 pin EPS-12V power connectors. With MSI extended PWM heatsink, heat-pipe, and Frozr heatsink, the excellent thermal design ensures best heat dissipation effects while running at full speed with high-end processor. Besides, two Lightning Gen 4 M.2 slots are both equipped with M.2 Shield Frozr heatsinks for better protection and prevent throttling.

Lightning USB 20G, the latest USB solution, is also available on both TRX40 PRO 10G and TRX40 PRO WIFI to provide up to 20 Gbps transfer speed. Dual LAN onboard including 2.5G and Gigabit LAN cannot be ignored for more efficient data transfer and network connection. Specifically, TRX40 PRO 10G offers a 10G Super LAN card with higher bandwidth, higher density and lower latency for large file transfer. TRX40 PRO WIFI, on the other hand, is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 AX solution onboard improves bandwidth and network capacity to 3 times and 4 times respectively with two-way MU-MIMO technology for better wireless connection.

TRX40 PRO 10G and TRX40 PRO WIFI all have M.2 XPANDER-Z GEN 4 add-on card expands 2x M.2 slots with heatsink and fan for more storage.

For full specifications and more, please visit the official product page here.