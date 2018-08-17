MSI Announces WS65 Slim Mobile Workstation Notebook

New Breed of Mobile Workstation

MSI launched their latest WS65 mobile workstation laptop at SIGGRAPH this week. Unlike typical workstation notebooks however, this new WS65 features a thin design without compromising on the power. In fact, it looks quite sleek and similar to HP’s Spectre series instead of a standard mobile workstation. The 15.6″ notebook even comes with some tastefully subtle gold accents, going with the minimalist MSI Workstation logo. It is essentially the workstation version of MSI’s GS65 Stealth Thin laptop.

What Features Does This Notebook Have?

It features a thin-bezel 1920 x 1080 display with 72% coverage of the NTSC gamut and 100% of sRGB. It also manages to pack an Intel Core i9-8950HK inside and is configurable with up to NVIDIA‘s Quadro P4200 GPU. The Intel Core i9-8950HK is a 6-core, 12-threaded 45W mobile Coffee Lake CPU that runs at 2.90GHz with a 4.8GHz max turbo frequency.

As for connectivity, it boasts three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a single USB 3.1 Type-C port. There is also an HDMI 2.0 as well as a mini-DP 1.4 port for connecting external monitors. In terms of storage, users can configure it with SATA or PCIe SSDs. All of this is powered by an 82Wh battery.

How Much is the MSI WS65 Notebook?

MSI did not reveal pricing and specific SKUs yet, although they have confirmed that these will be ready by September.