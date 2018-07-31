MSI B450 Motherboard Lineup Prices Listed

Seven MSI B450 Motherboard Options

MSI is unveiled five of their B450 chipset motherboards two months ago. Now that the embargo has lifted, they are finally available for purchase for those looking to build a Ryzen system. Furthermore, the company adds two more models to the mix, bringing the number to seven B450 motherboards to choose from.

The B450 chipset brings plenty of new features exclusive to second generation Ryzen CPUs such as StoreMI and Core Boost. The motherboard company are also improving upon certain features from their first generation Ryzen B350 chipset models. For example, MSI incorporates a new extended heatsink design for superior VRM component cooling. MSI also now has a new bios Flashback+ feature, enabling BIOS updating with only standby power.

How Much Are These MSI B450 Motherboards?

The lineup includes the B450 Tomahawk, B450 Gaming Plus, B450 Gaming Pro, B450-A PRO, B450M Bazooka, B450M PRO-M2, and B450I Gaming Plus A. That means out of the seven, there are four ATX, two micro-ATX and one mini-ITX options.

Using NewEgg.com (all prices in USD), the price and availability are as follows:

The price ranges from $69.99 USD for the B450M PRO-M2 all the way to $129.99 USD for the flagship B450 Gaming PRO Carbon AC. All are available now with the exception of the mini-ITX B450I Gaming PLUS AC, which is coming out a day later.