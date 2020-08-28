MSI Bundles Marvel’s Avengers With its 9th/10th-Gen Intel Laptops

With the upcoming release of Marvel’s Avengers set for September 4th, the chances are that when purchasing your next laptop, you might be considering looking at specifications/designs that will be able to easily handle this gaming release. Well, as part of MSI’s latest promotion, you can possibly kill two birds with one stone!

With the qualifying purchase of an MSI laptop featuring either an Intel 9th or 10th-gen processor, they are offering you the opportunity to claim a copy of Marvel’s Avengers for absolutely free!

MSI Bundles Marvel’s Avengers With its Intel Laptops

As a (nearly) worldwide promotion, MSI has confirmed the following roll-out dates for this new bundle deal:

PHASE 1

Available Countries: US, Canada, Germany, UK, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Thailand, India

Purchase Period: August 28, 2020- September 6, 2020

PHASE 2

Available Countries: Worldwide (China, North Korea, Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Syria and Crimea are excluded)

Purchase Period: September 7, 2020- February 28, 2021

Register your product and get your Master Key by March 15, 2021.

Redeem your Master Key and get game by March 31, 2021.

How Do I Register?

Purchase a qualifying MSI laptop with a 9th or 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, or i9 processor H-Series.

Click on “Redeem Now” button below to register/login to MSI member center (https://register.msi.com). Register your MSI product that was purchased in a participating country (Phase 1: US, Canada, Germany, UK, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Thailand, India; Phase 2: Worldwide China, North Korea, Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Syria and Crimea are excluded) during the promotion period (Phase 1: August 28, 2020 – September 6, 2020; Phase 2: September 7, 2020 – February 28, 2021). Please register for your Master Key at the MSI member center by March 15, 2021. Go to softwareoffer.intel.com/MarvelsAvengers with your Master Key. Sign-in or create an Intel® Digital Hub account. Once your account is verified, log in and enter your Master Key by March 31, 2021 to claim your software. Agree to the Offer Terms and Conditions and complete the short survey. Select and download the available software products.

So, all you really need to do at this point is to pick one of their laptops. So, for information surrounding their available models, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!