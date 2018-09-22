MSI Clutch GM10 Optical Gaming Mouse Review – No Side Buttons?

MSI Clutch GM10

The eSports market is big business for any gaming brand. If you can get your hardware into the hands of the pros, it’s fantastic marketing for our brand. However, not only do gamers need to be seen using your hardware, the need to win too! It looks like MSI has created the Clutch GM10 for a very specific part of the gaming market too. It doesn’t feature any side buttons for one, so it’s likely going to suck for use in the office. Think of this as the stripped out track day version of a gaming mouse; it’s meant to do one thing, and do it very well. Of course, there’s the big question, does it do it well?

Equipped with the PixArt ADSN-5712 sensor, the mouse should track pretty darn smooth. There are four preset DPI levels to cycle through too, 800/1000/1600/2400. Four buttons are on top if you count the DPI toggle and the scroll wheel clicker. Plus there’s a little bit of LED lighting. Overall, it’s pretty basic, albeit by design. What you do get, however, is a 1ms response time, a fantastic sensor, and the motivation to win (not included in the box).

Features

Asymmetric Ergonomic design.

High-quality gaming switches last for 10+ million clicks.

Illuminated Wheel with 4-level LED Backlight.

Dragon LED Backlight.

Dragon-scale Anti-slip Grip.

On-the-Fly DPI Adjustment.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official MSI product page here.

What MSI Had to Say