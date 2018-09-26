MSI Clutch GM60 Modular Mystic Light Gaming Mouse Review

MSI Clutch GM60

Tired of having a gaming mouse that’s just like everyone else’s? Then you’re in luck, as the new MSI Clutch GM60 is here at last! Packing all the high-end features one would come to expect from a premium gaming peripherals, the GM60 also goes quite a bit further. You have all your high-end optical sensor, Omron switches and plenty of RGB on offer here. Of course, that’s great news, but how about a fully customisable ergonomic design too? The mouse comes with two top panels and four side panels that are all interchangeable. This means you can turn it from right to left handed, have it double sided, or just pick whichever panels feel best for you.

The sensor comes courtesy of Avago, with the stunning PWM3330 optical sensor that can deliver tracking up to 10800 DPI in steps of 100. Without a doubt, you’ll find something you like within that range. There are eight fully programmable buttons, all powered by Omron Gaming 50m+ rated switches too. If that wasn’t enough, you have multi-zone RGB lighting and DPI indicators, detachable cables, and a comfortable 170g weight.

Features

Fully Customizable Look & Feel

Experience incredible accuracy with the Avago PMW3330 optical gaming sensor

Choose from millions of colours with RGB Mystic Light

Fine-tune detailed settings with Gaming Center

Features special OMRON switches rated for over 50 million clicks

Comes fully geared up with all accessories in the box

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official MSI product page here.

What MSI Had to Say