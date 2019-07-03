MSI Confirm Full Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Card Releases

MSI Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

With Nvidia formally pulling back the curtains on the ‘Super’ range of graphics cards yesterday, we can expect to see the major manufacturers announcing their own model variants all vying for your business! The latest comes via TechPowerUp as MSI have confirmed their impressively extensive list of upcoming ‘Super’ graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 2070/2080 SUPER GAMING TRIO is the return of MSI’s mighty three-fan graphics card. The improved TRI FROZR/TWIN FROZR 7 design on the GeForce RTX 2070/2080 SUPER GAMING TRIO and GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GAMING cards utilize TORX 3.0 fans which combines the advantages of both traditional and dispersion fan blades to generate huge amounts of airflow. GeForce RTX 2070/2080 SUPER GAMING TRIO is a huge card with performance to match. By contrast the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GAMING is a bit smaller in size. But still offers fierce performance. Both of them have the glorious glow of Mystic Light RGB infused into the card. Which can be controlled through the MSI Dragon Center software

GeForce RTX 2060/2070/2080 SUPER GAMING Series

TORX FAN 3.0: Supremely silent – Mixing dispersion and traditional fan blades to provide better cooling.

Zero Frozr technology – Stopping the fans in low-load situations, keeping a noise-free environment.

Boosted PCB- Using thicker layers of copper enables faster and cleaner signal transmission for sustained performance.

Solid Thermals – Combining aerodynamics and structural strength, the thermal module helps to prevent bending and improves cooling performance.

Power Cooling Plate- A dedicated aluminum plate covers the power delivery components to provide direct cooling for optimized performance.

Thermal Padding – Ample amounts of thermal pads are used to allow various components to transfer heat to the heatsink for better cooling.

Tense Cooling – Tightly bolted onto the PCB, the heatsink provides better heat dissipation and strengthens the card.

Dynamic Backplate – Besides increasing toughness, the backplate also helps to passively cool the card. Using thermal pads to transfer the heat and holes to increase airflow and dissipation.

Dragon Center – A consolidated platform that offers all software including MYSTIC LIGHT functionality for your MSI Gaming product.

GeForce RTX 2060/2070/2080 SUPER VENTUS Series

TORX Fan 2.0 – Mixing dispersion and traditional fan blades to provide better cooling.

Premium Design – A fresh new dual fan design, displays its industrial shapes in neutral colors to fit any build.

Direct Connect Heat Pipes – Up to 6mm thick copper heat pipes at the bottom maximize heat transfer.

Boosted PCB – Using thicker layers of copper enables faster and cleaner signal transmission for sustained performance.

Thermal Padding – Ample amounts of thermal pads are used to allow various components to transfer heat to the heatsink for better cooling.

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER AERO ITX

Measuring in at max 174 mm length, the new AERO ITX models are small in size, but just as big in performance as their bigger brothers. MSI AERO ITX graphics cards are perfect for small form factor systems and HTPC’s as they only take up a fraction of the space of a full-size graphics card. The power of a full-size graphics card in an incredibly small package. Good things come in small packages, it is perfect in any case.

What Do We Think?

The early indications say that the ‘Super’ cards are looking very promising. Albeit, slightly contentious on pricing. Be sure, however, to check out our ‘Super’ release guide here and our website for all upcoming ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you impressed with MSI’s designs? In addition, are you planning to make the ‘Super’ upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!